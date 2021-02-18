Farmer killed over GH¢100 utility bill at Dunkwa-on-Offin

A 30-year-old farmer has been stabbed to death over a GH¢100 electricity bill at Atechem, a suburb of Dunkwa-on-offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.
The deceased, Collins Dorman, was allegedly stabbed to death by one Isaac Owusu Boateng, a Community Police Personnel (CPP) in the early hours of Monday, February 15, 2021 in Dorman’s house.
The suspect allegedly committed the act after a short misunderstanding between two tenants over the sharing of electricity bill turned soar.
The Dunkwa Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Ferguson Dzeneku confirmed the incident and arrest of the suspect but failed to give details.
However, the mother of the deceased, Madam Yaa Safoa, who witnessed the act said the suspect stabbed the deceased without any provocation.
"I saw the two exchanging words over disagreement on an unpaid electricity bill but Boateng suddenly stabbed my son in the chest and neck to death," the devastated Mother narrated.
According to her, there were outstanding issues of non-payment of electricity bills between the two but it was settled at the Police station where the deceased was apportioned GH₵100 to pay.
Based on the agreement, the suspect paid GH₵50 immediately, but later the deceased disagreed on the amount the suspect paid which resulted in another misunderstanding.
According to her, in the heat of the exchanges, the deceased left to buy food from town and when he got to the entrance of his house, the suspect stabbed the deceased in her presence.
She said her shouts for help caused people in the neighbourhood to quickly rush the Dorman to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Sensing danger from the youth who wanted to pounce on him, the suspect locked up himself in his room and informed the police of his act.
Fortunately, the timely intervention of the police saved the suspect from being lynched as the youth burnt tyres to demonstrate against the despicable act.
The body of the deceased has been deposited at Dunkwa St. Mark Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.