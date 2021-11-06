UESD, NSS boards inaugurated

The boards of the Council of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), Somanya, and the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS) have been inaugurated with a call on members to ensure that their institutions make a contribution towards national development.
The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, who inaugurated the boards last Tuesday, said the two institutions had the unique opportunity to nurture the minds of young people for the creation of jobs and the development of the country.
He also reminded the members that their appointment was a vote of confidence in their ability to advance the cause of the two institutions.
Members
The UESD Board is chaired by Professor Jonathan Narh Ayertey, with Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, Professor John Blay, Mrs Efua Esaaba Agyire-Tettey, Dr Jemima Asabea Anderson and Mr Johannes Twumasi-Mensah as members.
The rest are Professor Edward Wiafe Debrah, Dr Emelia Amoako-Asiedu, Dr Hammond Oppong Kwarteng, Mr Festus Ntim Gyakari, Mr Kingsford Amanor Utu, and Mr Certainly Djangetey as members.
The NSS Board is chaired by Nee Odoi Tetteyfio, with Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, Madam Naa Odofoley Nortey Esq, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong, Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah and Mr Abdul-Aziz Ayaba Musah as members.
Benefit to indigenes
Addressing the members of the UESD Council after their inauguration, Dr Adutwum urged them to come up with initiatives that will benefit the indigenes of Trom-Somanya where it is located.
He said the council must go beyond allocating scholarships to indigenes to ensure that their students and staff volunteer at junior and senior high schools.
Prof. Ayertey expressed gratitude to the President for the appointment and assured that setting up a JHS on the university campus would be among the top priorities for the members.
Solution to graduate unemployment
Dr Adutwum urged the board of the NSS to work towards providing solutions to graduate unemployment by expanding their scope of operations beyond posting personnel to institutions and agriculture, to other areas such as Information Technology and the construction of housing for teachers.
He said the ministry was ready to support the NSS to tap into the skills and mindset of talented young Ghanaians.
Dr Adutwum urged the members of the board to create innovative ways for Ghanaians to serve their nation and leave a legacy that would ensure that every young Ghanaian would be proud to serve the country.
Responding, Mr Tetteyfio, on behalf of the board, expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in them to serve as governing board members of the scheme.
He said the board would be pursuing more collaboration with user agencies on skills matching and training to enhance the experience of the personnel and improve revenue generation.