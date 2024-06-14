TVET training, education curricula to be standardized – Director General

Jun - 14 - 2024

The Director General of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Madam Mawusi Nudekor has disclosed that her outfit had initiated steps to systematize the curricula and certification in vocational training to ensure trainees gain formal employment opportunities.

According to her, currently, many training initiatives in the informal sector utilized non-standardized curricula, leading to trainees receiving certificates of participation instead of recognized qualifications.

This she said when implemented would enable trainee to obtain proficiency certificates that would align with the national qualification framework to improve their access to job opportunities and contracts.

She made the assertion during a graduation event organised by the Network of Women in Growth (NEWIG) Ghana, a non-profit organisation, for vocational trainees at the Ashaiman Municipal assembly in Accra.

“Capacity-building efforts will precede these assessments to ensure consistency and quality across the country. Phase one of this initiative has already been completed in four regions, with further encouragement for organization and participation,” she said.

“Our goal is to ensure that participants receive recognized qualifications that enhance their employability and economic opportunities. By aligning training initiatives with the TVET Commission's curriculum, we aim to provide proficiency certificates that are aligned with the national qualification framework," she explained.

She also called for the empowerment of women through TVET as it directly benefits them, their families and communities as well as contributes to economic strength and poverty reduction in the country.

For her part, the Executive Director of the NEWIG Ghana, Madam Mawulawoe Awity mentioned that their partners, the Ghana Enterprise Agency in Ashaiman, were committed to supporting all the trained women in establishing their own businesses after their graduation.

“I firmly believe that women are the backbone of Ghana's economy. The impact of the informal sector on our economy's growth is evident. Therefore, it is crucial to continue empowering women with the skills they need to establish businesses, support their families, uplift their communities, and contribute to Ghana's economy,” she said.

“Our next endeavor will be in the Western region, specifically in Takoradi, where we will continue to train women in these trade areas,” she said.

The NEWIG Ghana, with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation, held a graduation ceremony for 120 successfully trained women in vocational trades – 55 in mushroom farming, 55 in soap making and 35 in snail rearing which was the first phase of a comprehensive skills training program in the Greater Accra Region.

The initiative was meant to empower marginalized women by providing them with essential vocational and business management skills to enhance their economic opportunities.

The training programme, which exceeded the initial target of 100 beneficiaries underscored the commitment of NEWIG Ghana and the Coca-Cola Foundation to promote economic resilience among Ghanaian women.

The event was graced by the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Mr Albert Boakye Okyere who praised the efforts of the participants and the impact of the training.

“Today's graduation ceremony speaks of the need for support for women, particularly the unemployed, in areas of skills training. I commend The Coca-Cola Foundation for its support in empowering marginalized women through this project,” he said.