Transport Ministry receives feasibility report on airport project

Chris Nunoo Oct - 06 - 2023 , 08:22

Six sites have been proposed for the construction of the airport within the Central and Western regions of the country.

Two of the sites are in Takoradi, two in Komenda, and another two in Cape Coast.

A Senior Partner of Ayeh and Ayeh, the consultancy firm which conducted the feasibility studies, Leslie Alex Ayeh, in a presentation said the findings were a recommendation and that it was up to government to choose either of the sites for the project.

He said the project could be undertaken in three phases and added that the choice of one site from the lot did not mean that the other sites were not good.

In the latter part of 2021, the Ministry of Transport engaged the services of Ayeh and Ayeh to conduct a study to aid the proper siting of the proposed airport project.

The study was done and the report was presented to the Ministry of Transport in Accra yesterday.

Mr Ayeh said an in-depth spatial survey was carried out on the six sites and the Komenda site was chosen as the best location.

Works

Mr Ayeh, as part of the findings, stressed the need for the construction of a dual carriage access road to link the Cape Coast and Takoradi highway.

He said the airport, when completed, was expected to have a fuel farm, airport city, fire station, cargo yard, warehouses and rail at the landside while the airside would have navigational aids, passenger terminal and a parallel taxi way.

Mr Ayeh also suggested a parking bay consisting of a parking area for passenger cars and buses as well as a separate bay for car rentals and airport taxis.

Other structures to be included in the project according to Mr Ayeh, were power plant, water tower, a security post, fire service post and hangers.

He said the team undertook a baseline study, geophysical, topographical, environmental and social, requirement by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), a layout to meet the overall vision, engineering studies, meteorological and also studies on costs.

The aviation consultant said the strategy for the development of the project could be immediate or a ten to forty year expansion programme in anticipation of the increased traffic.

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, who received the document, said it would be sent to cabinet for further action.

He described the report as detailed and said their doors were opened for the private sector to also come on board and that their investment would not go waste.