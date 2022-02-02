Top Kings' mandated to protect 62-acre Borteyman lands - Gborbu Wulomo Shitse

The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse has directed real estate developers Top Kings Industries to protect only their 62 acres of legally acquired land at Borteyman in Accra.Follow @Graphicgh
The office in a statement noted that Top Kings' 62 acres fell within a 450 acre land which the Nungua Stool claimed by court judgement.
The statement also indicated that Top King’s protection should not cover the entire Borteyman lands of over 900 acres which was released to the Nungua Stool.
"For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse wishes to make it known to all and sundry that no individual in Nungua can lay claim of authority of any of the Nungua Stool Lands as such authority rest with the various Clan Heads," the statement said.
The statement also indicated that the authority over the Nungua Stool Lands and its administration rested solely with the various clan heads who are superintended by the Nungua Mankralo.
"These people are however supervised by the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse and the Nungua Mantse who are co-donors of Nungua Stool Lands. To this end, it must be noted that the Nungua Traditional Council has no authority or say over Nungua Stool Lands, it is the clan heads together with the two Co-donors, being the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse and the Nungua Mantse who have. These people together form the Nungua Stool.
"For the Nungua Mantse to arbitrarily cede authority over the entire Borteyman Lands to Top Kings who has purchased just 62 acres of land at Borteyman is ridiculous. The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse wishes to place on records that, out of the over 900acres of Land released to the Nungua Stool at Borteyman, the Stool has issues with other entities including Keremantin, Sino, Asamoah Properties and Trassaco who are also laying claim to parts of the land.
"The mention of sites on the said land to erect schools, hospitals among others by the Nungua Mantse is also laughable. This is because there is no space, not even half a plot of land at Borteyman for such developments. All the lands have been given out and the Nungua Mantse is aware. Giving the impression that there is space for such developments is only an act perpetrated to put dust in the eyes of the good people of Nungua and Ghana as a whole.
"The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse however wishes to state that the Nungua Stool recognizes efforts played by Top Kings, especially, it’s General Manager Benjamin Danso in salvaging and protecting the Borteyman lands in the past two and a half years. It is in recognition of this that the Gborbu Wulomo Shitse himself endorsed earlier arrangements for the company to protect the land. But as the Ga adage goes, ‘kw3m) oha mi l3 team))) bodi3ntse’ ,to wit, it is best you manage what belongs to you yourself, it is time for the Nungua Stool to manage their own lands.
"Top Kings can only protect its 62 acres land but cannot extend beyond that. Thank you."