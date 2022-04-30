Threat of death: Lebanese granted bail

The 28-year-old Lebanese who allegedly armed himself with a sword and threatened to kill a trader, Yussif Iddrisu, in Osu, has been admitted to bail by an Accra Circuit Court.
Osman Boustani — who has pleaded not guilty to the charge of threat of death — was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢ 15,000 with three sureties by the court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah.
As part of the bail conditions, the accused is to report to the police every Monday.
He is to re-appear on May 17 this year.
Prosecution’s facts
The facts before the court are that on April 9, 2022, the police received a report that Boustani, who armed himself with a sword, pursued Iddrisu at Osu in an attempt to kill him with the sword.
On receipt of the report, the police proceeded to the scene and met Iddrisu locked-up in shop belonging to a witness in the case.
However, the accused person escaped the scene when he noticed the presence of the Police at the scene.
Investigation
Preliminary investigations had it that Iddrisu, who plies his trade around Osu Oxford Street, at about 3 p.m displayed his goods for sale opposite Top-Up Pharmacy on the Oxford Street, Osu.
Subsequently, the accused emerged in a black saloon car and parked his vehicle to block the items displayed by Iddrisu.
It was further established that Iddrisu requested Boustani to move his car to a distance from where he, Iddrisu, had displayed his goods.
This request by the complainant, according to prosecution, incurred the displeasure of the accused person.
The accused further left his car at the scene and run home.
Threat
The accused returned from his house with a sword and threatened to kill Iddrisu with it.
Iddrisu, out of fear of death, run to seek refuge in a nearby shop.
The owner of the shop, in his bid to protect Iddrisu, decided to lock Iddrisu up in his shop.
According to the prosecution, eye witnesses pleaded with the accused person to drop the sword but the accused did not heed to the several request by other shop owners.
Further, the accused attempted to break the wooden door of the witness’ shop to get into the shop to stab or kill complainant with the sword.
The accused was arrested on April 13 and arraigned before the court.
