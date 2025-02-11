Featured

This is why the Atta Mills Institute was changed to the Mills Institute.

Feb - 11 - 2025

The Atta Mills Institute (AMI) has officially changed its name to The Mills Institute (TMI), a move aimed at refocusing its work on mindset transformation for national development.

The Founder and CEO, Koku Anyidoho, explained in an interview on Okay FM on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, that the decision was made by the governing council after a careful review of the institute’s direction.

Reason for the Name Change

According to Mr Anyidoho, the institute was originally registered as a public policy advocacy think tank focused on mindset transformation.

He noted that while the organisation remained dedicated to this mission, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, 2020, and 2021 disrupted its activities.

“We were set up as a public policy advocacy think tank, using mindset transformation for nation-building. Mills himself was a transformational leader. But when COVID-19 hit, we couldn’t meet to do our work,” he stated.

After assessing the institute’s work over the past few years, the council decided to drop the surname ‘Atta’ from the name.

Mr Anyidoho stressed that while the name had changed, the institute would continue to promote the values and principles of former President John Evans Atta Mills.



What ‘MILLS’ Now Represents

The new name, The Mills Institute (TMI), is now an acronym representing the institute’s core principles:

• M – Mindset

• I – Integrity

• L – Loyalty

• L – Leadership

• S – Service

Mr Anyidoho explained the significance of these values, stating, “We must have a certain mindset, backed by integrity. We must be loyal to that mindset, then move into leadership, and finally, service, service to God first, service to country second, before self-service.”

While the name has changed, he assured that the institute remains committed to training young people for leadership roles.