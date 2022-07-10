Theresa Agbodo inducted President of Rotary Club of Accra-Labone

Mrs Theresa Ama Afro Agbodo, a Human Resource Consultant and Primary Education Administrator has been inducted into office as the new President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Labone.
Rotarian President (RP) Theresa takes over from Immediate Past President (IPP) of the club Mr Emmanuel Anum Mensah.
She will lead a 14-member Board to steer the activities of the club for the 2022/2023 Rotary Year which ends on June 30, 2023.
Imagine Rotary
In an address after taking the oath of office and receiving the medal and trophies of the club last Thursday (July 7, 2022) in Accra, RP Theresa said she would be guided by the theme for the Rotary Year; "IMAGINE ROTARY".
She said the theme was a call to action and an obligation to make things that will benefit society happen.
RP Theresa said although members of the club had evolved during the pandemic with regards to holding meetings virtually, it was time to revamp engagements with in-person fellowships.
"One thing we have learnt about the pandemic is that we evolve and can take care of each other virtually and remotely but we, will always crave the human connection. No virtual platform like zoom, can ever totally replace that," she said.
"That is why this year, one of our main objectives is to bring back the fellowship within our Club to foster member engagement and to spark the light again on the reason why you and I joined Rotary. And with that spark, ignite the passion of doing good for our community through our service projects".
Projects
Outlining some projects the club intends to undertake, RP Theresa said the club would refurbish a Library and Computer Laboratory at the La Yahoshua Basic School in Accra.
Additionally, the club would complete an ongoing project to provide mechanized boreholes to some deprived communities and provide the some physically challenged women and females with mental health challenges with menstrual hygiene products.