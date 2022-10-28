Ridge Church School holds 2022 Harvest and Outreach programme

The Ridge Church School in Accra has held its annual Harvest and Outreach programme to raise funds to assist some selected institutions in the country.
The annual event was instituted right from the onset by the founding fathers of the school to inculcate in the pupils the act of giving to the needy and the vulnerable, which is one of the basic precepts of Christianity.
The initiative also gives the pupils the opportunity to express their gratitude to God in a more practical way, for showing them, their families and the school love and mercy.
In this year’s edition, the proceeds from the event will be shared among three institutions— the Children's Department of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (formerly called the Ridge Hospital); Klicks Africa Foundation, and the Akropong School For the Blind.
The event culminates in a church service which is attended by pupils, staff and parents as well as representatives of organisations that are carefully selected as recipients of the school’s generous gesture.
The Harvest and Outreach programme service features songs, recitals and scripture readings by members of the school community as well as wonderful renditions by the school choir.
One striking feature about the event is that a Reverend Minister always preaches a brief sermon during this service to drive home the event's noble purpose.
The climax of the programme is the gathering of gifts—mostly groceries, canned foods, fruits and other items on the altar as pupils throng joyously down the church aisle, carrying their items amidst drumming and singing supported by the school's brass band.
In addition to the items, the children also bring money which is used to finance specific requests-if any-from the beneficiary institutions.
After the service, the donated items are shared to the beneficiary institutions in line with their needs and requests.