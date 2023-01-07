The 60+ Foundation donates to the elderly at Adentan

The 60+ Foundation, a non-profit organisation has donated 50 hampers to disadvantaged elderly persons within the Adentan municipality.
The Foundation led by its founder and President, Felix Osom Boafo handed over the items to the beneficiaries at a brief ceremony held at the Adentan Municipal Assembly today (January 7, 2023).
In an interview with GraphicOnline after handing over the hampers, Mr Boafo said the foundation was set up to support the holistic well-being of elderly persons across the country.
He said his outfit had planned to construct a recreational centre that would house lodging, a pharmacy, a clinic and an entertainment centre for elderly persons.
"The 60+ Foundation is here to see to the holistic well-being of the elderly people which means you are looking at their financial needs, social care, the aged care as well as training and development for some of our caregivers," Mr Boafo said.
"It is not something that is ending now, it is something that has come to stay and we want to put up a facility where the aged can socialise, so we will be coming to the public to assist us so that we can achieve this vision".
Mr Boafo, a resident of Adenta said the municipality was a pilot for the vision of the foundation which would soon expand its activities nationwide.
On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Adentan Municipal Assembly, Daniel Alexander Nii Noi Adumuah, expressed gratitude to the foundation for partnering with the Assembly to assist elderly persons as part of the New Year celebration.
He also lauded Mr Boafo and the foundation for their continuous support over the years, recalling that the Foundation made similar donations to some residents on Father's Day and Mother's Day last year.
"Particularly, he collaborates with the Assembly through the Department of Social Welfare and Community development. The idea is that whiles we as an Assembly reach out to the people, we need NGOs like this to support our efforts," Nii Noi Adumuah said.
He also urged residents of Adentan to network and interact with each other to develop the municipality.
One of the beneficiaries of the donation, Emily Doamekpo expressed profound gratitude to The 60+ Foundation, praying for God to bless all the members.