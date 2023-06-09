TECNO Spark 10 recognizes Ghanaian female personalities at the 2023 Ghana Women Awards

Kweku Zurek Jun - 09 - 2023 , 08:10

The prestigious Ghana Women Awards 2023, presented by TECNO SPARK 10, paid tribute to outstanding Ghanaian female personalities, including Piesie Esther and Nana Ama McBrown, at a grand ceremony held on June 4, 2023, at the Accra Conference Centre.

Themed "Celebrating Womanhood," the 2023 Ghana Women Awards aimed to honor women of excellence who have made significant contributions to society across various industries and public service institutions, ranging from politics, health, education, sports, law, security, to showbiz.

TECNO, as the title sponsor, has consistently supported and invested in platforms that highlight the untapped potential of women and showcase the remarkable achievements of empowered female leaders who demonstrate courage, ingenuity, vision, and the ability to effect change in society.

The prestigious Woman of the Year Award was bestowed upon Professor Lydia Aziato, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences. Other notable honorees included Brigadier General Anita Asmah, recognized as Outstanding Female Military Personnel; Anela List, honored for Excellence in Mining and as an Outstanding Corporate Woman; Dr. Louisa Satekla, acknowledged as the Most Promising Lady; Joyce Ababio, bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Shiela Minkah-Premo, recognized as an Outstanding Female Lawyer; Justice Georgina Mensah, honored as an Outstanding Female Judge; and Honorable Gizelle Tetteh Agbotui, distinguished as an Outstanding Female Architect, among many other remarkable Ghanaian women.

In a speech by Ms. Awurakua Anyaniwa Antwi, the Public Relations and South-East Marketing Manager, she expressed TECNO's elation at recognizing outstanding Ghanaian women who have shattered barriers, pushed the boundaries of women's leadership, and paved the way for future generations.

She highlighted TECNO's position as a trailblazer in the smartphone industry, driven by their brand essence of "STOP AT NOTHING" and their relentless pursuit of perfect smartphone integration. Ms. Antwi emphasized TECNO's admiration for the achievements of these remarkable women and their privilege to be part of the significant strides made in women's leadership.

The event reached its climax with captivating musical performances by Kwabena Kwabena and Esther Piesie, adding a touch of entertainment to an evening dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Ghanaian women.