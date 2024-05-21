Next article: Ghana High Commission on list of diplomats who owe £143m in London congestion charges

Tanker drivers declare indefinite strike over conditions of service

Benjamin Xornam Glover May - 21 - 2024 , 11:47

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union has declared an indefinite sit-down strike demanding improved conditions of service.

Members of the Union at a press conference held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Tema, said despite an already -agreed policy framework aimed at enhancing their salaries and other working conditions, which has been pending since November 2023, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the sector Ministry have refused to implement the policy.