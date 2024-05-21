Tanker drivers declare indefinite strike over conditions of service 
Tanker drivers declare indefinite strike over conditions of service 
Featured

Tanker drivers declare indefinite strike over conditions of service 

Benjamin Xornam Glover

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union has declared an indefinite sit-down strike demanding improved conditions of service.

Advertisement

Members of the Union at a press conference held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Tema, said despite an already -agreed policy framework aimed at enhancing their salaries and other working conditions, which has been pending since November 2023, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the sector Ministry have refused to implement the policy. 

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |

Like what you see?

Hit the buttons below to follow us, you won't regret it...

0
Shares