TaMA supports PWDs with items, cash

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) has distributed a number of deep freezers and cash amounting to GH¢112,770 to 60 persons with disability (PWDs) in the metropolis to enhance their livelihoods.
The support is to enable the PWDs to undertake sustainable economic ventures for self-sustenance and also pay medical bills and school fees.
The beneficiaries included 29 students, some unemployed youth, traders and farmers.
Presentation
Presenting the items to the beneficiaries at a brief ceremony in Tamale yesterday, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Sule Salifu, said the intervention was part of the PWDs’ share of the assembly's share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).
He indicated that a thorough assessment was conducted to identify the urgent needs of the individual beneficiaries to help them become self-sufficient.
Mr Salifu advised the beneficiaries to put the items to good use to improve their lives and those of their families.
Commendation
The Head of Social Welfare and Community Development at the TaMA, Haruna Hawa, thanked the assembly for the gesture and said the department would consistently monitor the activities of the beneficiaries to ensure that the interventions given to them yielded positive results.
She, however, appealed for the timely release of the DACF to serve the interest of the PWDs.
Three per cent of the DACF to the assemblies are channelled to support PWDs to enable them to have decent livelihoods.
Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the gesture, saying the support was timely.
They appealed to the government to increase the percentage of the allocation, saying the current allocation had been eroded by the high cost of living and other economic circumstances.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.