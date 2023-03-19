Talensi Traditional Council reacts to contempt conviction at Bolgatanga High Court

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Mar - 19 - 2023 , 13:11

The Talensi Traditional Council has said that an invitation extended to Justice Alexander Graham, the Presiding Judge of the Bolgatanga High Court Two was not to influence him.

The council has stated "the two members sent by the Traditional Council to invite the trial judge did not go to influence him in any manner whatsoever".

Response

Responding to the conviction of the two members who were sent to invite Justice Graham for a discussion in a statement dated March 17, 2023, the council indicated that the move was simply an invitation to the judge by the President of the council, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang to see how best litigation on issues concerning lands can be addressed by the council.

Invitation by Registrar

The two council members were reportedly invited to the court premises on Friday, March 10, 2023 by the Registrar who ushered them in to see the judge in his Chambers.

This was after the two individuals of the council had previously notified the Registrar of their intention to meet the judge.

Afterwards, they explained their mission to Justice Graham on behalf of the Traditional Council, a development which did not go down well with the judge.

The Chief of Baare, Naab Nyakora Mantii and Richard Sunday Yinbil were convicted for contempt for after extending an invitation from the Paramount Chief to the Presiding Judge to visit his palace for a discussion on mining related cases before the court.

Contemptuous act

Subsequently, Justice Graham found the move by the two people contemptuous and convicted them of contempt based upon their own plea of guilty.

They were made to sign a six months bond to be of good behaviour.

The council said the two members did not go to the court to entrap the judge nor influence the judge's decision on cases pending at the court.

Good faith

The traditional council said it was an invitation extended to Justice Graham in good faith and not intended to subvert the course of justice in any manner.

It noted that on June 25, 2022, Justice Graham referred a criminal case titled "The Republic V Samuel Yin & three others emanating from a land litigation at Duusi in the traditional area to the Paramount Chief with the support of the traditional council which was deliberated upon.

Again, another case, a land dispute in the Tempane area, which was pending at the Bolgatanga High Court One, presided over by Justice Charles Adjei Wilson was on October 20, 2022 referred to the Paramount Chief and the council to attempt a settlement.

"In the light of these earlier cases which were referred to the Paramount Chief, it was the respectful view of the council that no serious problem would arise as there had been such collaboration in the resolution of cases" the statement said.

This was therefore a well intended gesture, it said.

The council further stated that it recognised the long standing collaboration between the judiciary and traditional authorities in the resolution of disputes in the interest of peace, noting "therefore, the traditional council will be the last entity to circumvent the law".