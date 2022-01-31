Systems being developed to eliminate corruption incentives - Dr Bawumia

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the government is building a system that will bring trustworthiness, promote efficient public sector management and eliminate incentives for corruption.
He said corruption thrived in a society without transparency and it was for such reason that the government was putting in place systems through digitisation to ensure transparency, accountability, discipline, trustworthiness, inclusiveness and one which is not based on "who you know or inter-personal relationship".
Speaking at the Episcopal Ordination of a new Suffragan Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Accra at the Most Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Accra yesterday, Dr Bawumia said today's world had become increasingly important, and nations were deliberately developing systems that cared for all and minimised the gap between the rich and the poor.
“The whole issue of corruption is one that is enveloped with sin, but we live in a society that this phenomenon is one that we need to tackle.
Corruption thrives in the very nature of the society that is full of darkness, and because there is darkness, so much is hidden. You cannot tell who is who, and where you cannot tell even the identity of a person, then corruption can thrive,” the Vice-President told the congregation.
Background
Most Rev. Dr George Kotei Neequaye, who was ordained on the day as the Suffragan Bishop of Accra, was ordained Deacon of the church on September 7, 1986, and a priest on September 20, 1987.
He was appointed Canon on January 18, 2006, an Archdeacon of Accra Northeast in November 2015, and Dean of the Cathedral Church of the Most Holy Trinity on December 5, 2019.
He was born on March 25, 1959. He is married to Mrs Esther Naa Norchoe Neequaye, with the couple having four children.
The ordination was graced by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen; the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, among other government officials.
After going through the ordination and consecration, the new bishop was given a pectoral cross as a symbol of burden that Jesus carried; a ring as a seal of faith, and a pastoral staff symbolising the office of the shepherd and a watch over all the flock.
The ordination was presided over and carried out by the Dean, the Church of the Province of West Africa and Archbishop, IpG, the Most Rev. Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith.
Exposing corruption
Quoting from the book of Galatians and Proverbs to buttress his point, Dr Bawumia said: “It is for this reason that we try to bring light to the system to shine a light on the problems that we have been facing, hence the introduction of digitisation, which is shining a light on the darkness of bribery and corruption”.
He added that “we are trying to put systems in place by identifying everybody uniquely with the issuance of the Ghana Card”.
"When we came into office, only four per cent of the adult population in the country was registered for taxes, and when we made the Ghana Card number, the tax identification number, together with the SSNIT number and NHIS number, among others, the total of the adult population with tax identification numbers has gone up from four per cent to 85 per cent,” he explained.
He said with the kind of system being introduced, there was no need to, among other things, pay a bribe or use any intermediary to acquire a passport or a driving licence or services such as the issuance of vehicle insurance and the clearing of goods at the ports.
The Vice-President indicated that those were specific measures instituted to fight corruption, but said “we have not finished the fight; even though we have made progress, we still have more to do”.
He congratulated the newly ordained bishop and his family on their support and the feat he had chalked up and asked the church to pray for the good and peace of the country and the West Africa sub-region.
Dr Bawumia stated that the role of the Anglican Church in the development of Ghana could not be underestimated, saying for more than a century the church had contributed to improving the quality of education, alleviating poverty and shepherding leaders in the country.
He donated GH¢50,000 to the church.
“Anointed and appointed”
The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Highveld in South Africa, Rt Rev. Charles Mthetheleli May, in a sermon, told the new Suffragan Bishop that God anointed and appointed him through the people of the diocese and that he had been called to make a difference in the lives of the people of Ghana and the world.
“You have been called, empowered and anointed by God for his mission in the world, and that calling is for you to see the brokenness among the laity and be their healer and bring relief to all, especially those imprisoned by poverty,” he said, adding “it is the mission of God and he will provide you with the support and also be with you in your struggles as a bishop just as Isaiah.”