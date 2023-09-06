Suspected fake doctor did not attend to patients – KATH

GraphicOnline Sep - 06 - 2023 , 05:08

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi has refuted allegations that the suspected fake doctor, apprehended at the hospital on Monday, attended to patients at the facility.

The suspect, who identified himself as "Dr. Williams Cyril Cohen" based on the name on his scrub dress, was confronted on the walkway behind the Accident and Emergency Centre (A&E) after providing unsatisfactory answers about his identity and purpose at the hospital.

A statement issued by KATH's Public Relations Officer, Mr. Kwame Frimpong, clarified that the suspect was not found in any service points within the hospital, and therefore, he could not have attended to patients, contrary to circulating rumors.

The statement provided more details about the incident, stating that a hospital director encountered the suspect on the walkway behind the A&E centre. The suspect, carrying a backpack and wearing a scrub dress with the name 'Dr. Williams Cyril Cohen,' claimed to be passing through the hospital to deliver something to someone and attempted to leave when questioned about his identity and workplace.

Suspicious of the situation, the director raised an alarm, and the fleeing suspect was apprehended, subsequently handed over to the police.

KATH emphasized its team-based system overseeing patient care services, which ensures that only accredited staff members can access and attend to patients at designated service points. The hospital also noted its use of an Electronic Medical Records System (EMRS), accessible only to authorized staff with unique passwords, guaranteeing that non-staff members cannot assess or treat patients.

The statement assured the public that no assessments, diagnoses, reviews, or prescriptions could be conducted by non-staff members. It also cautioned against dealing with individuals outside accredited service areas at the hospital, advising anyone approached by such individuals to report them to the nearest security guard.