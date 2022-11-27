Surveyors urged to champion standardisation of building materials

Surveyors in the country have been urged to champion the standardization of construction and building materials on the market.
The Central Regional Chairman of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors, Isaac Agyei-Mensah who made the call said the lack of appropriately standardized building and construction materials had become a bane of construction disputes and conflicts which affected quality work often resulting in legal cases between professionals and clients.
He was speaking that the launch of the Central Regional Chapter of the Quantity Surveying Division of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors in Cape Coast on Wednesday.
Mr Agyei-Mensah said there was an urgent need for professionals bodies including the GhIS to work closely with the Ghana Standards Board and other relevant stakeholders to relook at appropriately standardizing materials for quality work.
For his part the Vice President of the International Federation of Surveyors Kwame Tenadu urged surveyors to adapt cutting edge technological knowledge to stay relevant in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
He said the world was moving at faster technological pace and it would take a determined effort to adapt innovation and dynamism to stay relevant and productive.
He said it was essential that surveyors reinvented themselves and equipped themselves with relevant technological skills for innovation or be left behind
He said the relevance of surveying had become be profound considering the infrastructural in the country and the continent in general and called for efforts to bridge the gap.
Mr Tenadu admonished surveyor to explore opportunities outside the country and taking advantage of globalization to be more impactful.
He further urged them to adopt positive ethical attitudes that would project the professions in a light and engender client respectability and trust.
The National Chairman of the Quantity Surveying Division of GhIS, Kofi Obeng Ayirebi advised the members to develop, provide and maintain excellent professional leadership in surveying disciplines and to explore other new areas of surveying to make the most of the profession.
The chapter has Isaac Agyei-Mensah as Chairman with Dr Emmanuel Bamfo-Agyei as Vice Chairman, Bismark Essel-Amo, secretary, Philemon Jude Jeffery, Financial secretary, Francis Eshun organiser and Stella Sarfo, representative of the Young Surveyors Network.