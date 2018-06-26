Start-up businesses receive boost from Akufo-Addo government

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has launched a business ideas competition, dubbed the “Presidential Pitch”, aimed at realizing Government’s ambition of helping to unleash an entrepreneurial revolution in the country
.
His Government, as a result, the President said, is determined to buck the trend, adding that “a journey of five thousand miles, they say, begins with the first step. We are taking the first steps.”
The business ideas being presented at the Presidential Pitch, he stressed, must exhibit four characteristics, i.e. they must be feasible, innovative, scalable and impactful.
With some 2,000 applications received, 20 proposals were selected at the end of the process, with the 20 successful applicants given mentors and attached to various businesses, and with the others stationed at the Ministry of Business Development’s incubator hubs.
“At the end of the competition, the top ten winners will receive support from
He continued, “Through periodic updates from the Ministry’s monitoring and evaluation systems, I am going to take
President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the launch of the “Presidential Pitch”, on Monday, 25th
President Akufo-Addo noted
“Again, through the NEIP, five hundred (500) young men and women across the country will receive funding to help expand their businesses. This will be the first time, in recent times, that a deliberate, systematic, integrated national policy has been instituted to support early stage start-ups and small businesses,” he said.
President Akufo-Addo reiterated the commitment of his Government to create in Ghana the most
“That is why Government has put in place measures intended to reduce the cost of doing business and improve the business environment. Our actions have resulted in the growing stability of the macro-economy, reduction in inflation, reduction in utility tariffs, and an abolition of nuisance taxes whose aim is to shift the focus of the economy from taxation to production,” he added.
All these measures, he added, are being undertaken to stimulate enterprise activity and growth in the country.
The President stated
“I hope the other contestants will excuse me if I single-out the youngest amongst you, the
The President expressed his belief in Ghana’s manifest destiny, and in the capacity of Ghanaians to construct a new, prosperous Ghanaian