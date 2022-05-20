SES HD Plus marks Mother’s Day with customers

THE Chief Executive Officer of SES HD Plus Ghana, Theodore Asampong, has urged women to avoid handling domestic violence as a private issue.
He said such an act of abuse was cruel and must be reported to authorities in charge for criminal justice.
“It is wrong for any person, woman or man to suffer any kind of abuse because of a loving relationship they are supposed to be in. Never hide it, the best thing to do is speak to the authorities and family members for the right advice and action,” he said.
Mother’s Day Celebration
Mr Asampong gave the advice in Accra at the company’s Mother’s Day lunch event which brought together HD+ customers and their mothers to celebrate mothers for their care.
“Mother’s Day is a special occasion for our mothers and what they mean to us as they make life convenient for us. So we want to appreciate and show them some love for their support,” he said.
Product
Shedding some light on the company’s product, Mr Asampong said his outfit provides satellite homes with high picture quality and affordable entertainment options by leveraging SES’s experience of delivering satellite TV channels directly to homes (DTH).
Consequently, he urged all to get an HD+ decoder to have a better TV viewing experience.
“We want to bring the best out of TV for Ghanaians. We want to show that Ghanaians can get better picture quality, HD, high definition and Ultra High Definition picture quality on our HD+ decoder.
Get a decoder box, sit, relax, get a nice movie, watch and love one another and stop abusing your spouse”.
Customer appreciation
Expressing her appreciation to SES HD Plus Ghana, Ohemaa Boakye, a customer described the event as a good initiative that offered customers an opportunity to have a good time with their mothers.