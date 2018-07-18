Services Basic School, Golden Star D/A are champs - in Maiden GNPC Foundation STEM Quiz

Two basic schools in the northern and the southern parts of the Western Region have emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Quiz Competition for public basic schools in the region.
At the end of the competition, the Services Basic Junior High School (JHS) in Sekondi/Takoradi won the JHS Category while the Golden Star District Authority (DA) School in the Prestea/Huni-Valley District won in the Primary Category.Follow @Graphicgh
During the JHS contest, the Services Basic School, which was trailing after the first round, came back strongly to defeat the Juaboso D/A JHS and the ENCHICO Demonstration JHS. It further edged past the WATICO Demonstration School from Sefwi-Wiawso which had earlier eliminated Essiama Methodist JHS and GREL Basic JHS.
In the Primary Category, the Golden Star D/A School outclassed the other students from Bibiani AGBL and the Navy Basic schools in the first contest of the day.
It continued its impressive performance against Torya D/A Primary which had earlier won the second contest against Fosukrom D/A Primary and Abura RC Primary School to pick the ultimate prize.
The winners and their respective schools were presented with cash prizes while the other schools were given consolation prizes.
Addressing the schoolchildren, the Chief Executive Officer of the GNPC, Dr K.K Sarpong, commended the pupils and the students for their great performance and competitiveness exhibited.
The GNPC, he said, was encouraged by the students’ performance and promised that the foundation would continue to support STEM education among other development-oriented projects across the country.
He advised the students and pupils not to allow their geographical location to limit their dreams, stressing that: “Regardless of where you are born or the school you attend in whichever district, you can become whatever you determine to when you work hard.”
The programme was well attended by members of the Western Regional House of Chiefs from various paramount areas, members of the GNPC Board and members of the Board of Trustees of the GNPC Foundation, led by its Chairman, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, who is also the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs.
The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Madam Gifty Kusi, represented the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).
The GNPC is an emerging oil and gas producer with enormous potential. It also offers a healthy investment climate and a stable economy for the industry to thrive.