Seek financial freedom – Freedom Jacob Caesar urges Ghanaian youth

Ghanaian philanthropist and businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako otherwise called Freedom Jacob Caesar, has encouraged Ghanaian youth to continue to strive for financial freedom and independence.
For him, it was about time Ghanaian youth wean themselves from the shackles of poverty and deprivation of things needed to live a fulfilled life.
He said even though Ghana has gained independence for 65 years, many of its citizenry had not experienced financial freedom and independence.
Freedom Jacob Caesar made the remarks when he addressed members of his Freedom Movement and some Ghanaians last Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Black Star Square in Accra.
Members of the Freedom Movement, to which Freedom Jacob Caesar, is their leaders prior to converging at the Black Star Square had marched through some principal streets of Accra to mark Ghana’s 65th independence anniversary.
Ghana gained its independence from the British colonial rule on March 6, 1957 under the leadership of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first Prime Minister and President.
Freedom Jacob Caesar said whereas Kwame Nkrumah led the country’s independence, he had also come to help many Ghanaian youth get wealth, noting that all must put their hands on deck to fight poverty in the country.
He said his Freedom Movement would soon introduce a native coin called the Freedom Coin to help many Ghanaians to overcome the bottlenecks in seeking financial wealth.
“After independence from our colonial masters, I am also here to preach and promote freedom of hope, financial independence and freedom of everything that will give you peace of mind,” Freedom Jacob Caesar noted.
For him, Ghanaian youth can seek financial freedom by focusing on indigenous solutions to provide value to the Ghana currency.