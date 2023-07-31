See list of 59 deceased pensioners still receiving nonstop pension, GH¢393,315 paid so far from public funds

Maclean Kwofi Jul - 31 - 2023 , 12:23

The 2022 Auditor-General’s report has accused the Controller and Accountant General and his director of pensions unit for continued payment of pension of some 59 deceased pensioners in the audit of public accounts of ministries, departments and agencies.

According to the Auditor General, the deceased who died between 2013 and 2019 are still benefiting from unearned pension totaling GH¢393,315.06 so far.

It is in spite of the regulation 92 of the Public Financial Management Regulations 2019, which required a principal spending officer of a covered entity to ensure immediate stoppage of payment of salary to public servants and notify the Controller and Accountant-General on the death of an employee, on the conviction of an employee, on the dismissal of an employee, on the grant of leave without pay to an employee among others.

“Our review of pensioners files disclosed that the Controller and Accountant General did not stop the payment to 59 deceased pensioners from the FAAB system resulting in the payment of unearned pension totaling GH¢393,315.06,” the report stated.

The Auditor-General therefore recommended that the Controller and Accountant General should ensure that the Director of Pensions Unit recovers the amount from the beneficiaries of the deceased pensioners.

The report said the money when recovered should be paid into the Auditor-General’s Recoveries Account at the Bank of Ghana, failing which the amount should be recovered from the Director of Pensions Unit.

List of the 59 deceased pensioners receiving nonstop pension attached below