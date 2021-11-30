Second term arrears for caterers would be paid soon - School Feeding Programme

The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has announced that it is making all efforts to ensure that arrears due to all caterers are paid accordingly.
This follows the release of a warrant to the Controller and Accountant General to mobilise funds to defray the second term arrears for 2020/2021 academic year.
The GSFP in a statement said work on the caterers’ payment file and all relevant data for the payment of the second term arrears is complete, and awaiting the transfer of funds by the Controller and Accountant General to the Ministry of Gender’s account with the Bank of Ghana for onward disbursement to caterers.
"Management is also making frantic effort to ensure that all other arrears due caterers are settled accordingly," the statement said.
"The Ghana School Feeding Programme would want to commend all our caterers nationwide for their patience over the delay in the payment of their second term arrears".
Read the entire statement below;
For Immediate Release November 30, 2021.
SECOND TERM ARREARS FOR SCHOOL FEEDING CATERERS TO BE PAID SOON
The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) wishes to inform all Caterers that the Ministry of Finance has released the warrant to the Controller and Accountant General to mobilise funds to defray the second term arrears for 2020/2021 academic year.
Work on the caterers’ payment file and all relevant data for the payment of the second term arrears is complete, and awaiting the transfer of funds by the Controller and Accountant General to the Ministry of Gender’s account with the Bank of Ghana for onward disbursement to caterers.
Management is also making frantic effort to ensure that all other arrears due caterers are settled accordingly.
The Ghana School Feeding Programme would want to commend all our Caterers nationwide for their patience over the delay in the payment of their second term arrears.
We want to reiterate the commitment of management of GSFP that all efforts would be made to ensure that arrears due all caterers are paid accordingly.
Thanks for your patience once again.
Signed
Siiba Alfa
Head of Public Relations