Samira Bawumia bags law degree from University of London

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 14 - 2023 , 16:09

Mrs Samira Bawumia, wife of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has bagged a law degree from the University of London.

Announcing her achievement on social media by sharing graduation pictures, Mrs Bawumia said she took advantage of the Distance (Online) Law Degree Programme offered by the university.

She said although it was not easy combining work, family, and official duties whilst studying for her law degree, it has been "an incredible journey of learning."

She has therefore encouraged all to be inspired to pursue their dreams irrespective of the challenges they may face.