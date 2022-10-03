Sam George deletes post about alleged ECG system attack

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has deleted a Facebook post about the suspected cyber attack on the systems of the Electricity Company of Ghana.
Mr George wrote on Sunday, October 3, 2022, that: "The challenges with the ECG are extremely serious. The attack on their system was not external but carried out by a cabal of 'criminals' within the very same organisation".
The MP said he had information that a group had been siphoning over GH₵200 million every month from the company, urging the government to commence a forensic investigation of the IT department of ECG.
Situation
Since last Tuesday, many ECG customers had struggled to purchase credit on their prepaid meters, either by using the ECG App or from vending outlets.
The power supplier had encountered technical challenges with its ECash and PNS Metering System which has made it impossible for customers to purchase credit.
The situation has been partially resolved as of October 2, 2022, with customers now able to purchase electricity credits through third-party vendors.
Explanation
In a follow-up, Mr George said he had deleted the "post out of respect for the work I have just been informed is being done on the matter".
He said he did not intend to compromise the remedial steps ECG was taking to resolve the situation.
"I do not intend in any way to compromise the remedial steps underway. I can assure you all that I would continue to follow the matter and update the public on the actions taken to ensure such treachery against our Country NEVER happens again!".