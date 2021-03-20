Sale of Covid-19 vaccines at GH¢200 per jab in Ghana; GHS starts inquiry

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has initiated an administrative inquiry into the alleged stealing and selling of COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana at GH¢200 per jab.
Three persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the stealing and sale of COVID-19 (COVISHIELD) vaccines in Ghana.
The three were arrested by National Security officials.
They are 37-year-old Disease Control Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Stephen Dzisenu; 42-year-old Occupational Health and Safety Officer, Cosmos Allotey and a Project Assistant and a former Laboratory Technician at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Joseph Knight Gaisie.
A fourth suspect, a Disease Control Officer at the La Bawalashie Polyclinic, Lord Pabitey is now at large and the security officers are on a manhunt for him.
Dzisenu is said to have stolen 36 vials of COVIDSHIELD while Pabitey, now at large, also allegedly stole 26 vials of COVIDSHIELD.
Allotey is said to have received the stolen COVIDSHIELD from Pabitey and Dzisenu and then allegedly administered the vaccines at a cost of GH¢200 per jab.
Gaisie on his part is being held for abetment of crime.
The three – Dzisenu, Gaisie and Allotey – have been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on April 1, 2021.
In a press statement issued on Saturday, March 20, 2021 by the Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, the GHS said "it has noticed with great concern, a publication in sections of the media alleging that three staff of the Service who work in various hospitals in the Greater Accra Region, have been arrested for stealing and selling Covid- 19 vaccines."
"The Service condemns such alleged criminal act in no uncertain terms. An administrative inquiry is being instituted and appropriate sanctions shall be applied if they are found culpable. The Service commits to cooperate with the Security agencies to unravel the circumstances leading to this illicit act," it said.
"As communicated previously, the Service wishes to emphasize, that all Covid-19 Vaccines, are free of charge and as such, all citizens should be vigilant and report anyone who comes to them with a proposal to sell Covid-19 Vaccines.
"The Service once again assures the general public, that together with all stakeholders, we shall ensure that all persons eligible for the vaccine get it free of charge.
