Sagnarigu residents benefit from free health screening

More than 800 residents of Sagnarigu in the Northern Region last Saturday benefited from a free health screening exercise organised by the Elijeko Foundation, a non-profit organisation that focuses on healthcare education, in collaboration with Global Health Services.
The beneficiaries were screened for various health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, malaria, typhoid fever, HIV, hepatitis, syphilis, blood pressure and eye infections.
Those who did not possess National Health Insurance cards were also enrolled onto the scheme free of charge.
Some of the beneficiaries who were diagnosed of various conditions were given free medication while others were counselled and referred to health facilities for further medical care.
Dubbed "Health and Wellness Fair 2022", the exercise was carried out by a team of medical doctors, eye specialists, gynaecologists, dentists and obstetricians.
Quality healthcare
The Chief Executive of Elijeko Foundation, Andrews Nyantakyi, told the Daily Graphic that the exercise was organised as part of efforts to ensure quality healthcare delivery in the area.
"We realised that our health system is facing a lot of challenges so we decided to form this foundation so that we can go to the communities to carry out health outreach programmes to improve on their wellbeing," he said.
He noted that many people did not undertake regular check-ups due to the lack of funds and resources, for which reason the foundation and its partner conducted the screening exercise to enable them to access free medical treatment from specialists.
Mr Nyantakyi also advised the residents to regularly visit health facilities for check-ups to improve on their health.
Healthy lifestyle
For his part, the Paramount Chief of the Sagnarigu Traditional Area, Naa Yakubu Abdulai, who participated in the exercise, lauded the NGOs for extending the intervention to the area.
He advised the people to make their health a priority, just as they treated their work and related matters.
Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the Daily Graphic thanked the NGOs for the free medical examination, saying it had made them aware of their health status.