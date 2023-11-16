Rotary Club of Accra-Airport Enclave joins Rotary family with charter

Kweku Zurek Nov - 16 - 2023 , 16:09

In a momentous occasion held in Accra last Saturday, November 11, 2023, the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport Enclave received its charter, marking its official recognition as a club in District 9104.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Past District Governors, Assistant Governors, Past Assistant Governors, Presidents, Past Presidents, the Rotary family, partners in service, and esteemed sponsors.

District Governor David Osei Amankwah delivered a heartfelt goodwill message, expressing his excitement at witnessing and supporting the charter presentation of the latest Rotary Club in District 9104.

Notably, the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport Enclave holds the distinction of being the first club chartered under the new dispensation of District 9104, achieved within an impressive two months.

District Governor Amankwah commended the efforts of the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport, particularly acknowledging their instrumental role in this achievement.

He emphasized the core values of Rotary, focusing on key areas such as fighting disease, supporting the environment, education and literacy, maternal and child health, water and sanitation, and disease prevention and treatment.

He lauded the enthusiastic membership of the newly chartered club, recognizing their potential to undertake impactful projects. The District Governor urged the leadership and board to channel this enthusiasm towards achieving common objectives, emphasizing the importance of increasing membership and service impact within the district.

The fundraising ceremony held in conjunction with the charter presentation aimed to support the club's maiden service project at the Senior Correctional Centre in Accra. District Governor Amankwah encouraged attendees to generously contribute to this initiative, highlighting the significance of addressing common needs within local communities.

Quoting PRIP Vincente Giay, District Governor Amankwah emphasized the importance of combining vision with action, praising the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport Enclave for embarking on a project aligned with multiple areas of focus. He concluded by congratulating the club and extending a warm welcome to the Rotary family.

Charter President Andrew Fiifi Simpson shared his reflections on his Rotary journey, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to lead the newly chartered club.

He highlighted the Four-Way Test as his guiding principle and recounted impactful Rotary stories that inspired his passion for community service.

President Simpson shared a touching story of a 13-year-old boy from Tamale whose life was transformed through Rotary International's partnership program, underscoring the power of Rotary to make a difference in the lives of the disadvantaged.

He urged fellow Rotarians to contribute in their own ways to the well-being of society, whether in health, education, climate change, or other areas.

Closing his address, President Simpson expressed his commitment to making the Rotary Club of Accra-Airport Enclave one of the most vibrant clubs in District 9104. He thanked club advisor Assistant Governor Afua, District Secretary Alice, IPP CC, and PAG Theresa for their unwavering support throughout the process.