Officials of the two Rotary Clubs in Ashanti Region cutting the sod
Officials of the two Rotary Clubs in Ashanti Region cutting the sod

Rotary club initiates new projects in Ashanti 

Daniel Kenu

The Rotary clubs of Kumasi and Obuasi have jointly cut the sod for the construction of some boreholes and  microflush toilets for some communities in both towns.

The projects are being supported with funding from the Rotary Foundation in partnership with the Salem Rotary Club of Virgina in the USA.

Various Rotary clubs in Ghana, and some individuals in Ghana, Canada, Australia, Netherlands and the United Kingdom are also supporting the projects, expected to be completed in 12 months.

The Queen mother of Kona in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti region, Nana Amponsah Agyeman III, lauded Rotary club for its efforts at improving the lives of mankind.

She expressed appreciation to the club for the gesture, stressing that the community leaders will ensure that the projects were sustained for generations to come.

The projects form part of initiatives being undertaken by District Governor, David Osei Amankwah, of District 9104.

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |