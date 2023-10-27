Rotary club initiates new projects in Ashanti

Daniel Kenu Oct - 27 - 2023 , 10:56

The Rotary clubs of Kumasi and Obuasi have jointly cut the sod for the construction of some boreholes and microflush toilets for some communities in both towns.

The projects are being supported with funding from the Rotary Foundation in partnership with the Salem Rotary Club of Virgina in the USA.

Various Rotary clubs in Ghana, and some individuals in Ghana, Canada, Australia, Netherlands and the United Kingdom are also supporting the projects, expected to be completed in 12 months.

The Queen mother of Kona in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti region, Nana Amponsah Agyeman III, lauded Rotary club for its efforts at improving the lives of mankind.

She expressed appreciation to the club for the gesture, stressing that the community leaders will ensure that the projects were sustained for generations to come.

The projects form part of initiatives being undertaken by District Governor, David Osei Amankwah, of District 9104.