RIL-GH marks 11th anniversary with donation

Ghanaian management company, Resource Intermediaries Limited, Ghana has donated GH₵5,000 to the St. Elizabeth’s home (formerly known as Lighthouse Christian Children’s Home) as part of activities to mark its 11th anniversary.
The management and staff of the company visited the orphanage to donate the sum as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.
Anniversary
RIL-GH launched its 11th anniversary in Accra on Friday, September 23, 2022, under the theme, “Celebrating Success Story”.
The CEO of RIL-GH, Mr Emmanuel Boateng, extended his gratitude to God for a successful journey and experience throughout the birth and conception of the company.
“Let me say that it has not been an easy journey but with God on our side, we’ve been able to get this far”.
“We are here celebrating 11 years of success which means a lot to us. Not forgetting, my team who have always been available and served diligently to the great course of RIL-GH, I say thank you”.