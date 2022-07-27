Rigworld Group donates food items to Mfantsipim School

Rigworld Group, a Ghanaian oil and gas services business, has donated food items to the Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast.
The items included 400 bags of rice, 100 bags of sugar and 30 gallons of vegetable oil to assist management of the school to feed the students.
Presenting the items on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rigworld, the Finance Manager, Stephen Adarkwah Jnr., said the donation was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme.
“We chose Mfantsipim because our CEO, Kofi Amoa-Abban, is a product of this esteemed school. It is our belief that these food items will help motivate the young men of Mfantsipim to work hard at their studies so they can in turn make valuable contributions to the society," he said.
Mr Adarkwah Jnr. expressed optimism that the gesture would encourage other corporate organisations across the country to do same to support government’s efforts in educating young people.
"It is our fervent belief that caring for Ghana’s future generation is everyone’s responsibility, and the Rigworld CEO expresses the hope that this endeavour will evoke an emotional response and encourage a national effort to support our youth in every way we can," the Rigworld Finance Manager added.
Gratitude
The Headmaster of the Mfantsipim School, Rev. Ebenezer K. Aidoo, expressed the gratitude of the management of the school to Rigworld Group for the gesture.
He called on other organisations to emulate the example to complement what the government was doing.
“It’s obvious that I am excited to receive these items," Rev. Aidoo said, adding “they’ve come at the right time to supplement what the government is doing”.
The headmaster said the gesture would go a long way to motivate the boys to study.
“I will also urge others to emulate the support given to us by Kofi Amoa-Abban and the Rigworld Group," Rev. Aidoo said.
Context
Kofi Amoa-Abban is a Ghanaian oil and gas entrepreneur and philanthropist.
He is the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an integrated oil and gas services business with operations across West Africa