Ridge Church School holds 64th Speech and Prize-Giving Day & Passing-Out ceremony

The Ridge Church School in Accra has celebrated its 64th Speech and Prize-Giving Day and Passing-Out ceremony with a call on teachers and students to adopt innovative skills as part of measures to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on academic work.
Speaking on the theme: “COVID-19, a driver of innovation for schools”, the Guest Speaker, Ms Abigail Armah, who is also the Chairperson for the Accra Ridge Church Council, said “Technology is now a reality because the pandemic has eliminated time and space limitations and overcome hindrances caused by space limitations.”
She explained that due to the impacts of COVID-19 on education, it had become necessary that all students and teachers as well as managers of educational facilities enhanced their technological know-how in order to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic on education.
She said although the negative impacts of the pandemic “far outweigh the benefits”, teachers and students as well as educational stakeholders ought to innovate and enhance their competencies in the use of technology.
For Ms Armah, “e-learning has eventually become the main alternative to fulfilling educational objectives within the adverse conditions occasioned by the pandemic.”
She said due to the devastating impacts of COVID-19, which resulted in disruption of the educational sector, resulted in the rapid change to the online system because of the impossibility to have physical schooling due to mandatory social distancing restrictions.
New dawn
The Headmistress of the school, Mrs Nana Ama Acheampomaa Badasu, in her report, said due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the school could not undertake many of its activities in person, including the 63rd Speech and Prize-Giving Day and Passing-Out ceremony last year.
She added that many of the school’s activities were done online, commending the students and parents for cooperating with the school during the COVID-19 restrictions.
She noted that the school would host its first post-COVID-19 carol service on December 7, 2021, encouraging students to actively participate in it.
Admonishment
In admonishing the graduating class, Mrs Badasu urged the students “Not to waste your life living someone else’s life”, adding that “Don’t let the noises of others’ opinions drown out your inner voice. Seek the face of God in all your endeavours and you will succeed.”
For her, the students had been well trained and only needed to apply what they had been taught in their next stage of life, particularly as they prepare to go to the Senior High schools.
“You have acquired much over the years being in this school,” the Headmistress stressed, adding “Never forget that your behaviour in your Senior High Schools must reflect the good morals and the Christian values we have instilled in you.”
Mrs Badasu also encouraged the students to keep the relationship and affiliations they had made during their basic education in the school, saying “Some of you may not meet again, others you will meet later at some point in life; be sure to keep in touch with one another and keep the bond intact.”
She expressed her gratitude to all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school for the impacts they had made on the graduating students, urging them to remember “that your work is not in vain and God will definitely reward your efforts.”
Background of RCS
The Ridge church school, established in 1957 currently has a student population of 942—510 girls and 432 boys and with a staff strength of 93, comprising 62 teachers and 31 non-teaching staff.
The chairman for the occasion, Mr. Joseph Akanjolenur Whittal, Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), urged all stakeholders to adopt to new ways of doing things under the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “it’s our duty to know how to adapt to the virus because it will go and come."
Awards
Deserving students, teachers and non-teaching staff were honoured with various prizes. The celebration brought parents, teachers, guardians, past students and several dignitaries to the premises of the school.