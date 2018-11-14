Ridge Church School donates to three institutions

Ridge Church School has donated assorted items to three institutions as part of its annual outreach programme.
The items, which included soft drinks, loaves of bread, crates of eggs, bags of rice, cooking oil, biscuits, bunches of plantain and tubers of yam, were presented to the Children’s Department of the Ridge Hospital, the Awaa Waa 2 Foundation and the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra.
The Senior Nursing Officer, Mrs Anastasia Ofori, received the items on behalf of the Ridge Hospital Children’s Department while the Special Educational Needs Coordinator, Ms Akua Amoafo-Yeboah, received the items on behalf of the Awaa Waa 2 Foundation.
Ms Margaret Amoakoh also received the items on behalf of the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital.
The Assistant Headmistress of Ridge Church School, Mrs Sabina Yawson, said the outreach programme was to inculcate in the children the habit of sharing and giving to their neighbours, especially the needy in society.
The Chaplain of the school, Rev. Laud Gyampoh, who preached the sermon on the theme: “When you give to the poor, it is like lending to the Lord”, charged both parents and pupils to help the needy so they would open doors to receive blessings from God.
He also admonished the beneficiary institutions not to keep the items to themselves but ensure that the less-privileged children benefit from them.
“It is very disheartening when items that are sent to various orphanages and destitute homes are sold by some management staff for their own benefits. It is a very bad habit and I trust that the institutions here today will put the items to good use,” he said.
The Special Educational Needs Coordinator of Awaa Waa 2 Foundation, Ms Akua Amoafo-Yeboah, on behalf of the recipients expressed profound gratitude to the school for the gifts and gave the assurance that the items would be made available to the children.
Master Maxwell Amponsah, a Form Two student of the school, in an interview said “there are so many children who do not have the privileges that most of us here enjoy, some children lack the basic needs we have and because of that I feel fulfilled when I also contribute to put smiles on their faces”.
