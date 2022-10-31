Ridge Church School donates to 3 institutions

The Ridge Church School has donated to three institutions as the school hosted its annual harvest in Accra last Friday.
With support from parents, the school donated toiletries, beverages, fruits, bread, foodstuff, detergent, among other items, to the Children's Department of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Klicks Africa Foundation and the Akropong School for the Blind.
The annual Harvest and Outreach Programme allows learners of the school to give to the needy and vulnerable in society.
The annual event resumed this year after a two-year break induced by COVID-19.
It has been held since the school was established to instil the act of giving to the less privileged in the learners, as well as inculcate in them the need to be grateful to God “in a more practical way, for showing them, their families and the school love and mercy”.
The theme for this year’s ceremony was: “Great is thy faithfulness”.
Sermon
In a sermon during the service, the Chaplain of the school, Reverend Laud Gyampoh, encouraged parents to take inspiration from the story of Noah and the flood in the Bible.
He explained that although the flood had destroyed the earth, Noah came out of the ark and offered to God as a sacrifice all the clean animals, which made God pleased with him.
He related the story to the effects of Covid-19 and the attendant economic hardships it brought, but applauded the parents for supporting their wards to give to the needy.
“Covid-19 has destroyed a lot, and the effect is still being felt by the world. The world economy is broken, and people are still in pain. I know many of our parents feel the bite of the economic situation in Ghana, but out of that, you have decided, as parents through your children, to offer these items,” he noted.
Rev. Gyampoh urged the public to draw inspiration from the story and the gesture shown by the parents and the children by not allowing hardships to stop them from helping people in need.
Importance
The headmistress of the school, Mrs Nana Ama Acheampomaa Badasu, said in an interview that this year’s programme was to thank God for keeping the children, the school and the community through the Covid-19 period.
“This is a historic event for the school as it gives us the opportunity to teach our children to give. We are teaching them to care for people in our society, and we are telling them that they are privileged to be whole and fit so when they have it, they should give and God will bless them,” Mrs Badasu said.
The Founder of Klicks Africa Foundation, Mary Kuffour, expressed appreciation on behalf of the beneficiary institutions, and assured the learners and their parents that the items would be used for the intended purposes.