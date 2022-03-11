Rev. Father Campbell, Lower McCarthy Hill residents hold clean up

Rev. Father Andrew Campbell and the Lower McCarthy Hill Residents Association held a clean-up exercise in the immediate surroundings of the Weija-Gbawe Leprosarium on the occasion of Ghana’s 65th Independence Anniversary, on March 7, 2022.
Those to join in the exercise included youth from the St Jude Catholic Church at New Weija, and all workers of the Leprosarium.
Father Campbell used the occasion to appeal to the municipal assembly, the Minister of Road and Highway, as well as the public to support the leprosarium with street lighting, tarring of roads leading to the leprosarium and some bags of cement to raise its walls.
Father Campbell settled in the neighborhood sometime in 2021 and joined the residents association by December of the same year. He has since been working hand-in-hand with executives of the association in a bid to help uplift the neighborhood.