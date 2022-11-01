Resolve perennial flooding of South Industrial Area - Xodus Communications appeals to govt

The Ghana Auto Awards have been held in Accra, with an appeal to the government to find a lasting solution to the annual flooding of the South Industrial Area in Accra.
The area, which borders the Graphic Road and surroundings, is the hub of the automobile industry in the national capital but often gets flooded whenever it rains, leading to damage to offices and vehicle showrooms.
According to automobile firms operating in the enclave, property worth billions of cedis had been destroyed by floods over the past 10 years.
The Director of Xodus Communications Limited, organisers of the awards, Richard Abbey Jnr, who made the appeal at the awards last Saturday, said the situation was impacting the operations of businesses in the enclave.
“We hope that the government representative here will take up the flood situation and see how best the government can resolve the matter,” he added.
Event
The awards, the fourth in the series, were organised by Xodus Communications, in partnership with the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).
They were aimed at providing consumers with sound and comparative information on vehicles that were new on the market.
The selection of awardees was done by professional auto engineers from across the country to ensure the integrity and credibility of the process.
Some of the awardees were Alliance Motors, Japan Motors Company Limited, Universal Motors Limited, Tanink Ghana Limited, CFAO Ghana Plc, Hyundai Motors & Investments Ghana Ltd, Honda Place and Silver Star Auto Company.
Others were TATA Motors, Zonda Tec Ghana Limited, SMT Ghana Limited, Premium Motors, SA Automobile, Autochek Ghana and Nsoroma GPS.
In all, 19 companies were honoured for their contribution to the automobile industry.
Significance
Mr Abbey said the awards, which started in 2015, resumed after a five-year break to celebrate excellence in the industry.
“It includes new vehicles not manufactured in the country and excludes others whose availability may be limited in their edition.
“The event also provides consumers with sound and comparative information on vehicles, while showcasing new entrants to the market,” he said.
He added that it was also a platform for the automotive industry to demonstrate and celebrate advances made in key areas in manufacturing, such as efficiency, innovation, corporate social responsibility and safety.
Xodus Communications is also the organisers of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards, the Ghana Insurance Awards, the Ghana Manufacturing Awards, Forty Under 40 Africa, and Forty Under 40 Ghana.
The Deputy Director in charge of Research, Business Development and Innovation at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Abraham Zaato, said his outfit was happy to partner Xodus Communications for the awards.
He said the authority was ready to collaborate with other stakeholders to improve road transport in the country.
“We have also built strong partnerships with auto dealers and other relevant players to create an efficient platform to ease vehicle and driver registration processes,” he said.
The Second Vice-President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Stephan Abass Miezan, commended the organisers for the initiative to celebrate players in the automotive industry.