Residents of Saboba protest over deplorable roads

Mohammed Fugu Aug - 28 - 2023 , 12:37

Some residents of Saboba District in the Northern Region last Friday hit the streets to protest the deplorable state of roads in the area.

Clad in red, the protesters held placards with inscriptions some of which read "We are tired of promises", "Fix our roads, we are also Ghanaians ", and "The money in Cecilia Dapaah's room can fix our roads", among others.

Numbering about 1,000, the residents drawn from various parts of the district marched through the deplorable roads to register their displeasure.

They are demanding the immediate fixing of the Saboba-Yendi road and other link roads, which have been in a deplorable state for the past years.

Deplorable roads

Road networks in the Saboba District are in a deplorable state.

Due to the state of the road, criminals take advantage of that and consistently attack and rob traders and other road users of their belongings.

The worst experience is that the residents are often cut off during rainy seasons, which has become a major worry to them.

Currently, roads leading to Saboba and Chereponi from Tamale, Yendi and Wapuli are all inaccessible due to floods and one has to use a canoe to access the areas.

The development has left residents of the area stranded and put emergency services, such as medical referrals, at risk.

The alternative route through the North East Region is not only about three times the duration of the normal journey, but the route is also in a deplorable state and almost unmotorable.

Concerns

Addressing the media after the protest, the Spokesperson of the residents, Jalulah Jagri Maurice, said the poor road network was adversely affecting the district and depriving it of critical services such as education, health care and trade.

He said due to the situation, pregnant women and individuals with medical emergencies requiring referrals to the Yendi Municipal Hospital or Tamale Teaching Hospital were often left stranded resulting in the loss of lives.

While presenting a petition to the government, through the Saboba District Chief Executive (DCE), George Bingrini, he appealed for the immediate fixing of the roads to help improve health care and other socio-economic activities.

Mr Bingrini, after receiving the petition, commended the residents for the peaceful exercise and promised to forward it to the government for the necessary action.