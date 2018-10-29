Relocate Tuba toll booth - Assembly writes to highways

The Ga South Municipal Assembly has written to the Ghana Highways Authority for the relocation of the Tuba toll booths on the Kasoa Mallam road.
The Municipal Chief Executive of Ga South, Mr Stephen Joseph Nyarni made this known during a meeting with Top Town residents at the Ngleshie Amanfro area on Sunday.
He was responding to concerns by a former National Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr George Isaac Amoo, regarding the longtime vehicles spend in the traffic at the tollbooths, especially in the evenings.
Moreover, activities of hawkers in the area have been contributing to the pollution of the Densu river.
The long traffic in the area has also served as an opportunity for thieves to steal from vehicle owners and passengers aboard commercial vehicles.
The bushes along the tollbooths stretch have served as a haven for the thieves to operate. They pretend to be hawkers and snatch mobile phones among other items from people aboard vehicles.