Rehabilitation of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has boosted tourism - Prez Akufo-Addo

Florence Adom Asamoah Feb - 27 - 2024 , 17:42

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park's rehabilitation has sparked a significant increase in both domestic and international tourism, President Nana Addo Danwah Akufo-Addo said during the State of the Nation's Address (SONA) today.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the surge in visitors since the park's commissioning, noting that between July 14 and December 31, 2023, a total of 208,557 individuals, comprising both domestic and international tourists, had visited the site.

The President further revealed that various enhancements had been made to other facilities, attracting keen interest from the private sector for the development of additional tourist sites. Notably, the national museum gallery, which had been closed since 2015, underwent full refurbishment and welcomed over 35,000 visitors in 2023, including school children.

Addressing the importance of preserving Ghana's cultural heritage, President Akufo-Addo mentioned the construction of the country's first-ever Kente museum at Bonwire in the Ashanti region. This initiative aims to safeguard and promote the rich cultural legacy of Ghana.

Additionally, the President assured that the preparatory works and construction design for the Heroes Park, dedicated to commemorating Ghana's "big six," were completed in the previous year, with construction slated to commence soon.

He said: "Mr Speaker, for the first time since the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park was constructed in 1992, Government has undertaken a full modernisation rehabilitation of the facility. Since the commissioning of the modernised park in July 2023, the number of domestic and international visitors has risen dramatically.



"A national newspaper, reporting on activities at the revamped Park, had a screaming headline which said AKUFO-ADDO RESURRECTS NKRUMAH. That gave me pause for a moment, but, on reflection, I decided I would accept it, be it a compliment, or criticism or an addition to the collection of sayings by our elders. Whichever it is, since the commissioning, there have been two hundred and eight thousand, five hundred and fifty-seven (208,557) domestic and international visitors to the Park between 14th July and 31st December 2023. Mr Speaker, compare that, if you may, with the best performance until then, which was in the Year of Return in 2019, when there were one hundred and twenty-six thousand, one hundred and ninety (126,190) visitors in the year. Other facilities are being upgraded, and it is good to note that the private sector is showing interest, and getting into the development of tourist attraction sites".

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park underwent extensive renovation and modernization, culminating in its commissioning by President Akufo-Addo on July 4th, 2023.

The park, originally established in 1991 and opened to the public in 1992 during the tenure of the late Jerry John Rawlings, had not undergone any renovations since its inception, resulting in significant deterioration. The refurbishment project, costing Gh¢30 million, aimed to restore the park to its former glory and enhance its appeal to tourists both locally and internationally.