Radio Ada vandalisation: police to reward informants

The Ghana Police Service has set aside a GH¢10,000 reward for anyone who will help the service with information on suspects who vandalised Radio Ada, a community radio station in the Greater Accra Region.
It is reported that weapon-wielding thugs, numbering about ten, ransacked some of the station’s offices and beat up two of its staff over the content of one of the station’s flagship programmes on Thursday, January 13, 2021, at about 11:30 am.
The police in a statement today, Sunday, January 16, 2022, said urged the staff of Radio Ada, people of Big Ada and the general public to remain calm as "we continue our investigations into the attack at the Radio Ada station on Thursday, January 13, 2022."