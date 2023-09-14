QNET seeks to partner government in Green Ghana

Samuel S. Bio Sep - 14 - 2023 , 19:41

QNET says it has identified tree planting as one area it will partner the Ghana government to achieve its reafforestation objective across the country.

Subsequently, the global direct selling e-commerce business has given an assurance that it is opening discussions with stakeholders of the Green Ghana initiative such as the government, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission to agree on areas they could effectively partner for the country to achieve the needed impact with the Green Ghana initiative.

This was announced by the sub-Saharan Regional General Manager of the lifestyle and wellness direct selling company, Mr Biram Fall, at the silver jubilee celebration of the QI Group in Penang, Malaysia on Tuesday.

The anniversary coincided with V-Convention (V-Malaysia 23), a grand gathering that features a series of world-class motivational speeches and training sessions for professional networkers that bring exhibitions of the QI diverse history, vibrant business journey, exclusive merchandise, and special promos.

Mr Fall said three themes define the RYTHM initiative, which are environment, empowerment and education.

He said so far the initiative, which was funded each year with about $10m, was operational around the globe with about 1200 people including hearing and visually impaired children in the Western and Central regions of Ghana benefiting from the initiative.

He noted that QNET had already embarked on a tree planting exercise in the country and its intended partnership with the government's Green Ghana initiated would extend that exercise to a higher level.

Contribution to SDGs

He added that the partnership would also be his organisation's contribution to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 15 that seeks and enjoins nations to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity.

Dealing with scammers

The Chief Legal Officer of QNET, Nikhil Patel expressed worry that QNET had been misrepresented in Ghana, but said his company "is collaborating with the security agencies to bring such scammers to book". He was particularly concerned that Africa and West Africa in particular was lagging behind in the over $120 trillion global e-commerce business, which otherwise would provide employment to many to reduce the alarming unemployment levels.

The founder addressing one if the open conferences at the SPICE Arena in Penang

Build teams

The founder of the QI Group, Vijay Eswaran, paid glowing tribute to the thousands of people around the world that were employed by QNET.



He singled out the directors for their commitment to ensuring the growth of the company over the years, by nurturing it from a two-man company 25 years ago into a global direct selling conglomerate worldwide.

He emphasised the critical role of teamwork in achieving success, saying "QI’s journey to success would not have been possible without the dedicated and passionate individuals who formed our team."

“If it wasn’t for that team we wouldn't have been here. The important thing you all need to learn is to build a team. It is the team that will take you to the top. When you build a team, your team will build you,” emphasised.

He tasked entrepreneurs, business leaders and start-ups to avoid saddling themselves with the task of wanting to manage every aspect of their business by themselves but to build teams and empower them to take charge of various aspects of the business, saying that the QI Group had reached thus far because the business was hinged on the efficiency and effectiveness of a strong team.

QNET is a subsidiary of the QI Group of companies with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. By combining the power of e-commerce and direct selling, QNET combines e-commerce and direct selling and creates a platform for individuals to not only improve their own lives but also contribute to the economic growth of their communities. The company aims to foster entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and personal development, empowering individuals to achieve their goals and aspirations. It has representations across the globe.