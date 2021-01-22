PZ Cussons Ghana launches 'Cussons Baby Moments' season three

Producers and distributors of personal and homecare products, PZ Cussons Ghana Limited, has launched the third edition of its ‘Cussons Baby Moments’ photo contest to reward babies with cash prizes and Cussons baby products.
The contest, which is opened to children from zero to 24 months is meant to capture special times parents or relatives spend with the baby by way of promoting family bonding with the child.
The winner of the ‘Cussons Baby Moments’ season three will take home GH₵12,000 with six months supply of Cussons baby products and a free professional photoshoot.
The lucky baby will also have the opportunity to give back to society by selecting a charity or children’s ward of a hospital of their choice for the company to donate to.
Who wears the crown for season three?
The first runner-up will also be rewarded with GH₵5,000 and GH₵3,000 for the second runner-up with Cussons baby products.
How to enter
Explaining how parents could present their babies for the competition, the Brand Development and Activation Manager, Ms Clara Ofori-Adu, said the parents would have to buy three products of Cussons Baby products and take a creative picture with the baby and the products at any location of their choice.
Afterwards, the parents would have to upload the pictures onto its portal www.cussonsbaby.com.gh, after which the winner will be crowned baby of the year.
The competition will run from January 16 to March 16, 2021.
Ms Ofori-Adu said some individuals had been appointed as judges to vet all the photos and select the winners, noting that the company would always be available to assist parents whenever they encountered any difficulties.
“For this season, the baby with the highest votes will be rewarded GH₵2,000 with three months supply of Cussons baby products. There are also consolation prizes for other contestants in different categories
“The ‘Cussons Baby Moments’ from the first two seasons have been fun, love and togetherness as one big Cussons Baby family,” she said.
COVID challenges
Unlike the previous editions, Ms Ofori-Adu said due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) the company could not set up photo centres to help participants, but “we will provide a WhatsApp line as well as for any parent with any challenge to visit https://www.facebook.com/cussonsbaby.gh/ and Instagram pages.”
“Meanwhile, one of the judges who is a professional photographer will be giving tips on how to take the right pictures with your babies for the contest,” she added.
According to her, the competition was also aimed at increasing the company’s customer base as well as consolidating its leadership on the Ghanaian market.
