Public labs directed not to charge sick patients for Covid-19 tests

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has decided that public laboratories should not charge sick patients for Covid-19 tests.
In a letter dated January 27, 2021, signed by the Acting Chief Director of the MoH, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari and addressed to all COVID-19 testing laboratories, the MoH said all walk in requests such as ill health, contact tracing and exposure "must be done free-of-charge using public health resources."
"The Ministry of Health has decided that Public Covid-19 testing laboratories providing walk-in services can charge only travellers for testing," it added.
There have been concerns over the cost and access to testing amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Ghana.
Below is a copy of the letter