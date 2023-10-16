Prof. Dodoo urges Ghana, Zimbabwe to work towards trade

Kester Aburam Korankye Oct - 16 - 2023 , 05:16

The Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alex Dodoo, has urged Ghana and Zimbabwe to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the cooperation agreement between them and work towards more trade to create wealth to improve the livelihoods of their peoples.

He said that Ghana and Zimbabwe could utilise the General Cooperation Agreement (GCA) signed in June this year and tap into the favourable trading conditions created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) to improve the lot of both countries.

Prof. Dodoo, also a globally recognised expert in health and standardisation, was delivering a keynote speech at the 2023 World Standards Day Celebrations in Zimbabwe on October 13.

The theme for this year's World Standards Day was "Shared Vision for a Better World: Incorporating SDG3 - Good Health and Well-being."

The day is celebrated annually on October 14th to pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide who develop voluntary technical agreements published as International Standards.

Agreement

On 19th June this year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, witnessed the signing of the GCA.

The agreement was signed by the Finance and Economic Development Minister of Zimbabwe, Prof. Mthuli Ncube, and a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong.

The GCA is expected to pave way for the establishment of Ghana-Zimbabwe Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (JPCC).

The areas of collaboration include Trade; Transport; Agriculture; Fisheries; Livestock Breeding; Industry; Mining; Culture; Education; Health; Environmental Protection; Water Engineering; Sports; ICT among others.

Deep ties

Prof. Dodoo highlighted the deep ties between Ghana and Zimbabwe and the need for closer cooperation between them to uplift the lives of their peoples.

Standards

Prof Dodoo also spoke about the importance of international standards in creating a safer and more sustainable world, with a special focus on SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-being.

He emphasised that the right to health is a fundamental human right that must be upheld by all, including governments, the private sector, civil society, and individuals.