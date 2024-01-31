Prez Akufo-Addo advocates for a prosperous Africa at Africa Day Event in Vienna

Jan - 31 - 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana urged global leaders to acknowledge the interconnectedness of nations, emphasizing shared destinies during his address at the annual Africa Day event held in Vienna, Austria, on January 30, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of a well-developed and prosperous Africa, not only benefiting the continent itself but also contributing positively to other regions, particularly Europe. He emphasized the significance of fair and mutually beneficial trade systems, citing historical examples that demonstrated the prosperity derived from equitable partnerships.

In his speech, President Akufo-Addo underlined the urgent need for a shift from Africa's historical dependence on raw material production and export. He noted that, despite possessing thirty percent of the earth's remaining mineral resources and two-thirds of arable land, Africa must move away from being solely a supplier of raw materials.

"Africa does not want to be a scar on anybody’s conscience... She no longer wants to be the default place to go to find the footage to illustrate famine stories," President Akufo-Addo asserted, signaling Africa's desire to break free from outdated narratives.

Highlighting the role of education and skills development in economic progress, the President emphasized the need for investment in these areas to foster entrepreneurship and empower the youth. He advocated for a structural transformation of African economies, shifting from raw material dependence to value-added, industrialized economies.

President Akufo-Addo called for increased investment and trade between Africa and Europe, with a focus on elevating African economies to trade at the high end of the global value chain. Describing Ghana as a haven of peace, security, and stability, he invited international collaboration for mutual prosperity.

"We have resolved to build a progressive and prosperous country, drawing inspiration from the success stories of countries around the world," the President stated, expressing the commitment to making Ghana the most business-friendly economy in Africa.

The call for a new paradigm in trade relations and economic development reflects President Akufo-Addo's vision for a transformed Africa that actively contributes to global prosperity.