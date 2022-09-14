President inspects work on Asikuma-Have Road

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he will continue to visit ongoing infrastructural project sites as often as possible to ascertain their progress at first hand.
This is because, “it is better to see things yourself than to be briefed in the office by others about work on the field,” he said.
President Akufo-Addo said that when he inspected work on a portion of the 45-kilometre Asikuma-Have road at Kpeve in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region, as part of his two-day tour of the region.
Eastern Corridor Road
The project to upgrade the stretch which forms part of the broader Eastern Corridor Road began on October 7, 2021.
It is one of the 58 road projects being constructed in the Volta Region, out of which 129 kilometres have been completed.
The GH¢236 million Government of Ghana project is being executed by Messrs First Sky, with the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) as the supervising agency.
Work on the 39.3km Asikuma Junction-Kpeve section of the Eastern Corridor Road is 26 per cent complete and scheduled to be completed by December 2023.
Projects
The Regional Director of Highways, Eric Dorsu, who briefed the President on the project, said the scope of work included clearing, scarification, filling, concreting, drains culverts, rock basement reclamation and sub-base construction.
It also includes crush rock base construction, prime coating, asphalting and rod furniture and marking, he told the President.
Mr Dorsu gave an assurance that the Asikuma-Have stretch would be completed on schedule.
Speaking on other projects on the Eastern corridor, Mr Dorsu said: “41 kilometres out of the 53-kilometres of the Have-Hohoe stretch have been completed.
The 22-kilometre of the 30-kilometre Hohoe to Jasikan, and the entire 56-kilometre Jasikan-Dodo Pepeso section, he indicated, had also been completed and was inaugurated by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia last week.
Also, he said work was steadily ongoing on the Nkwanta-Kpassa and the Oti-Damongo sections as well.
Works progressing
The President of the First Sky Group, Eric Kutortse, told President Akufo-Addo that work was progressing smoothly.
He gave an assurance that the project would be completed according to schedule.
Nana Akufo-Addo said the First Sky Group had created a good impression by the quality of work executed so far.
“The First Sky Group stands tall among road builders in the country, it is up to the task, and we believe the road will be ready soon as planned,” he added.
Completed roads
Among the roads completed in the Volta Region are 21 kilometres of asphaltic overlay of selected roads in the Hohoe and Kpandu municipalities.
In addition to the above are the 15.6 kilometres of bitumen surfacing of Akwettey-Adaklu-Waya Road; 20 kilometres of Bitumen
Surfacing of Yorkitikpo-Kpoviadzi-Trepe Road; and the upgrading of 9.7-kilometre Liati Agbonyira -Fodome Ahor Feeder Road.
The 175-metre bridge on the Agbenoxoe-Dafor Feeder Road, which links communities between Kpandu, Dafor to Nkonya, has been completed.
The Dualisation of Ho Main Road (10km) between Sokode Gbogame and Civic Centre, the first major dual carriageway in the Volta Regional Capital, is 85 per cent completed and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.