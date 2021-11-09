President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia support Navrongo SHS 60th anniversary fundraising

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have supported the 60th anniversary fundraising campaign of the Navrongo Senior High School with GH¢ 100,000.
Dr Bawumia presented the money to the school during the school’s 60th anniversary celebration, held last Saturday. He was the Special Guest of honour for the school's 60th Anniversary celebration.
As part of the 60th anniversary celebrations, the school has launched a special fundraising campaign for developmental projects to complement government's infrastructure development efforts.
Dr. Bawumia presented a cash of 100,000 Cedis to the school on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa and on his own behalf, as their contributions to the school's 60th anniversary fundraising campaign.
Addressing the students, Dr. Bawumia reiterated government's commitment to improving infrastructure in Senior High school in the country to improve access and also quality education.
He assured the school that works on a number of on-going infrastructure development of the school by the Akufo-Addo government, will soon resume.