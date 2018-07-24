Police officer who assaulted woman at Midland interdicted

The Police Administration has interdicted Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor, the policeman who assaulted 36-year-old, Patience Osafo, whilst she was carrying a baby at Midland Savings and Loans.
In line with police disciplinary procedures, the Police Administration has constituted a panel to handle the issue and come up with the appropriate sanctions for the Lance Corporal whose action has since last Friday generated a lot of backlash from the public.Follow @Graphicgh
This was made known in a statement signed and issued by the Director General of Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr David Eklu.
The statement was to help update the public on three major incidents that have happened involving the police in the past week.
Assault at banking hall
In the case relating to the video of the policeman assaulting the woman at Midland Savings and Loans in Accra, the police administration indicated that some actions taken included the immediate identification of the policeman shortly after the video had gone viral.
Subsequently, the policeman was arrested and placed in custody and investigations into the case was initiated.
Additionally, the victim was contacted and her statement was taken by the police to get her side of the story.
The Police then issued a medical form to the victim and the baby who
According to the police administration, the victim and the baby were treated at the Police Hospital and discharged.
“The Crimina222224l Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters is currently conducting further investigations,” the statement
Bullion driver
Another policeman, Constable Amidu Osman who was escorting a bullion van who mistakenly shot the driver of the van while attempting to dispatch a crowd at Krobo Odumase in the Eastern Region last Saturday,
The unfortunate incident which resulted in the death of the driver of the bullion van.
Manso shooting
On the Manso-Nkwanta incident in the Ashanti Region, the Police Administration pledged
Following the incident the
Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, Elders of Council of Zongo Chiefs at Asawase and some of the family members of the deceased persons.
Police personnel have been
Additional all regional, divisional and district commanders have been given instructions to intensify supervision and monitoring of personnel in the discharge of their duties.
“The Police Administration assures the general public that it has taken note of concerns. media comments/discussions. and constructive criticism: to guide our operations. The public will be regularly updated in respect of progress