Police officer on duty reportedly shoots himself in Accra

The police have initiated investigations into the mysterious death of a policeman who was on duty and reportedly shot himself at a warehouse on Graphic Road in Accra on Wednesday.
He is suspected to have shot himself.
"In line with our standard operating procedure, the name and further details of the deceased officer have been withheld and will be communicated after his family has been formally notified of the incident," a police statement dated April 27, 2022, signed and issued by the Director-General, Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori said.
The said policeman according to some people in the area was seen within the premises walking about and reportedly entered the washroom.
The police statement said "the Ghana Police Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one of our own, a Police officer who allegedly shot himself while on duty today April 27, 2022, at the Graphic Road, Abossey Okai, Accra."