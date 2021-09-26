Police apologise to Tamale ‘assault’ victims but…

The Ghana Police Service has served notice it will arrest and bring to book, a group of irate youth who embarked on an unlawful demonstration and vandalised the Police Divisional Headquarters building and VRA office in Tamale on Saturday.
The youth were protesting against the assault of some residents by policemen during a recent anti-power theft operation.
The notice is contained in a statement by the police updating the public on developments since the incident that has seen four police officers interdicted.
According to the police, it has visited victims of the assault and apologised to them.
The police apology, rendered by the leadership of the Northern Regional Police Command, led by its Regional Commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga, on 21st and 22nd September, 2021, included a personal telephone conversation with the victims by the acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, who reassured them that the matter would be dealt with decisively.
The statement issued by the Ag. Director-General of Public Affairs of the Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, said police have “facilitated the medical treatment of the affected persons and paid for the full cost of the treatments” in addition to psychological support provided them by a team of clinical psychologists sent from Accra at the behest of the Police Administration.
